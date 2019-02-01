Stormzy's #MERKY Festival is set to return to Ibiza Rocks this summer, for the third year running.
The grime superstar - who launched the event two years ago - will bring his third annual festival back to the Ibiza Rocks Hotel in July this year, with a highly-anticipated line-up of the freshest and fiercest urban talent, which is set to be announced soon.
Jordan Hallpike, Director of Talent & Programming, Ibiza Rocks said: ''The creation of #MerkyFestival has made history by putting grime and rap on the map in Ibiza and we're really proud of that. With Stormzy coming from headlining Glastonbury in front of tens of thousands back to the intimate poolside setting of #MERKY shows the power of Stormzy and Ibiza Rocks combined. This is going to be one hell of a two day afterparty.''
Although the festival itself only launched in 2017, Stormzy began planning the event way back in 2015 when he played his Ibiza debut at the hotel, and was invited back the same year as a headliner.
The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker then created the annual event, which last year saw the likes of J Hus, Ramz, NOT3S, Mabel, and Krept & Konan rock the stage with their high impact performances.
'Bouff Daddy' rapper J Hus, MIST, Ray BLK and Dave were among the acts who performed at #MERKY's debut in 2017.
For Stormzy, the two day festival - which takes place on July 1 and 2 - will come just days after he takes to the stage at the iconic Glastonbury festival, where he is set to play a hit-filled headline set.
