Stormzy's Glastonbury stab-proof vest was designed by Banksy.

The illusive artist has revealed he crafted the custom outfit for the 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker's iconic set at the Somerset music festival on Friday night (28.06.19).

Banksy shared on Instagram: ''I made a customised stab-proof vest and thought - who could possibly wear this? Stormzy at Glastonbury.''

And the 25-year-old rapper told the artist he'd ''never know what this meant to him''.

He added: ''You'll never know what this means to me. I feel like I am dreaming this is all a dream. Honoured, grateful, thank you, I don't have any words for this. Tears of joy (sic)''

Stormzy also took to his own Instagram account to thank Banksy for his work.

He wrote: ''Last night I headlined Glastonbury in a stab-proof vest custom made by the greatest, most iconic living artist on planet earth, the one and only BANKSY. (sic)''

Stormzy had previously branded his headline set as the ''greatest night of his entire life'' as he took to the famous Pyramid Stage, becoming the first British rapper to headline.

Addressing the crowd, he told them: ''Glastonbury 2019, what we saying tonight? This is the greatest night of my entire life. Who's got energy today?''

Stormzy opened his set with 'Know Me From', before segueing into 'First Things First' and 'One Take Freestyle'.

The rapper also took the time to thank some of his own heroes and also praise all the new talent in the grime industry that was coming up alongside him including Krept & Konan, Yungen and Stefflon Don.

He said: ''Glastonbury, this is the most iconic night of my life. I feel like the 25 years of my life has led up to this moment right here. There's so many people that have inspired me - from Wiley, Skepta, Dizzee Rascal, Giggs, Ghetts, Tinie Tempah, Lethal Bizzle ... [And] there's so many legends, there's so many of us coming through right now.''