Stormzy is heading in an ''exciting'' new direction on his second album.

The 24-year-old rapper - whose real name is Michael Omari Owuo Jr. - worked with Sam Smith's producer Fraser T Smith at the end of 2017, and the latter has been teasing what fans can expect from the grime megastar's follow-up to the award-winning 'Gang Signs & Prayer'.

Fraser told MusicWeek: ''We did some writing sessions at the end of the year and his singing voice, the delivery of his raps, his musicality, there's no way he's going to be just recycling 'Gang Signs & Prayer' - it's going to be an incredibly exciting journey and an incredibly exciting sophomore album.''

Meanwhile, the 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker is in talks to perform at a memorial concert in London.

The 'Blinded By Your Grace' star is being lined up to play at a gig in memory of Stephen Lawrence - who was murdered in a racially motivated attack while he waited for a bus in south east London 25 years ago - after he met his mother Baroness Doreen Lawrence at The BRIT Awards in London last week.

Doreen, 65, said: ''Stormzy spoke to me about getting involved. He's amazing. We'd like to put on a few different concerts around London rather than one single memorial.''

The BRITs was certainly a memorable event for Stormzy as he came out with two prizes - the British Male Solo Artist and the coveted Album of the Year gong for his critically acclaimed record.

He was also given the honour of closing the show and at one point in his performance he stood on stage shirtless as water poured down on him, and he admitted he worked hard to ensure he was in the best shape possible for his stunt.

Speaking on the red carpet before the bash began, Stormzy said: ''There's been a diet, specifically for today. I don't think I've quite pulled it off, but I got 70 per cent there. It's all about the lighting.''

His girlfriend Maya Jama, who was interviewing him for TV, confirmed his efforts, saying: ''He has been dieting, he's been getting in shape for his performance.''