Stormzy has become the first member of Greggs' next level VIP service.

The 26-year-old grime star has been honoured by the high-street bakery chain for his chart-topping success and never-ending love of their baked goods by being gifted Greggs' new Concierge service.

Stormzy posted on Twitter: ''Are you mad the first Greggs black card @GreggsOfficial I have peaked this is brilliant. (sic)''

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker also shared an Instagram Story video of him un-boxing the surprise gift en route to the airport for the European leg of his world tour.

Greggs' Concierge service boasts special pastry privileges, allowing Stormzy to order whatever he wants, whenever he wants it.

However, a Greggs spokesperson insisted: ''Our Concierge card is strictly by invite only to some of our biggest fans. That's all we can say.''

Stormzy has previously spoken enthusiastically about his love of Greggs' pastries.

The 'Shut Up' rap star admitted to loving the company's much-discussed vegan sausage roll - even though he's not actually a vegan - and the sausage bean and cheese melt.

Asked which of Greggs' products he's currently enjoying the most, Stormzy confessed: ''You know what, I love a vegan sausage roll, but - disclaimer! - do not mistake me for a vegan.

''Still love a Yum Yum, though. The sausage bean and cheese melt has been a favourite recently.''

The rapper also revealed his tastes can vary depending on the time of the year, admitting he loves a ''turkey and cranberry''-flavoured treat over Christmas.

Discussing his most-loved Greggs products, he continued: ''Sausage steak bake; sausage, bean and cheese melt; or, in the festive season, you really want to get the turkey and cranberry one. That's a good pastry.''