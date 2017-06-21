Stormzy was given the honour of having the first verse on the Grenfell Tower charity single 'Bridge Over Troubled Water'.

The 23-year-old grime superstar - who hails from Croydon, London, and was born Michael Owuo Jr. - spits lyrics about the horrific tragedy last week, which saw a 27-storey block of flats in west London engulfed in flames, leaving over 70 people dead.

The 'Big for Your Boots' hitmaker pays a touching tribute to those who lost their lives saying he will ''never forget them'' and will be there for the victims when ''troubled waters'' arise.

He emotionally raps: ''Yeah. I don't know where to begin so I will start by saying I refuse to forget you.

''I refuse to be silenced. I refuse to neglect you. That's for every last soul up in Grenfell even though I've never even met you.

''That could have been my mum's house or that could have been my nephew. That could have been me up there waiving my white plain tee up there with my friends on the ground trying to see up there.

''I just hope that you rest and are free up there. I can't feel your pain but I see what it is. I went to the block just to chill with the kids. When troubled waters coming running past I'm gonna be right there... ''

James Blunt then chimes in with the original lyrics to the Simon & Garfunkel classic followed by Emeli Sande and Bastille.

Paloma Faith has a line, but Emeli has the biggest part in the song and reappears throughout.

James Arthur and Ella Eyre then sing their dramatic parts, before the star-studded contributors, which includes Robbie Williams, Leona Lewis, Rita Ora, Craig David, The Who's Roger Daltrey, The Libertines' Carl Barat, Matt Terry, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, Louisa Johnson, Gareth Malone, Geri Horner and Jessie J among many more, perform the climatic chorus.

They collectively sing: ''Like a bridge over troubled water, I will lay me down.''

And Emeli finished off the 3.54 track repeating the poignant words.

Instrumentation is provided by 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Tokio Myers, The Who guitarist Pete Townshend, Nile Rodgers and Queen's Brian May.

The recording of the track, which will raise money for the survivors of the blaze who have been left homeless and bereaved, was launched by 'X Factor' boss Simon Cowell who lives nearby Grenfell Tower and was left heartbroken by the disaster.

The 57-year-old music mogul wrote on Twitter: ''Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen. (sic)''

Artists for Grenfell's 'Bridge Over Troubled Waters' is available to download on iTunes and stream on Spotify, and donations can be made to help by vising artistsforgrenfell.com.