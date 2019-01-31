Stormzy raked in an impressive £1million from his debut album.

The 'Blinded By Your Grace' hitmaker released 'Gang Signs & Prayer' in February 2017 to critical acclaim and it has netted him an impressive sum of money in the last year.

Accounts from his company Stormzy Limited show that in the financial year from 2017 to 2018, his assets increased from £300,000 to £1.3million, The Sun newspaper reports.

And Stormzy is set to rake in even more money this year as he was confirmed last month as the first headliner for the 2019 Glastonbury Festival.

The official Glastonbury Twitter account said in a post: ''We're delighted to announce that Stormzy is confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2019. The multi award-winning British MC will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 28th.''

And Stormzy has promised he will deliver a worthy ''headline performance'' at Glastonbury.

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker said: ''I get it. Only one album, where's all the numbers ones? But I think the argument doesn't even deserve the fuel. When June 28 comes, either everyone will be proved right or wrong, but I am the headliner and I will come and give you a headline performance. This is the biggest moment. The biggest stage, the biggest all-eyes-on-me kind of spotlight in my career, ever. But if you are waiting for the headliner to give you the Glastonbury headline-calibre performance then have no fear, calm down, settle.''

And Ed Sheeran, who previously headlined the famous Pyramid stage, thinks having a grime artist top the bill is a step in the right direction.

He said: ''This is a great step forward, it's a massive moment for grime music and a massive moment for young UK music as well and I think it's so good that they're building up a new headliner.''