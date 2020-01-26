Stormzy feels ''proud'' of his beef with Wiley.

The 26-year-old star has recently become involved in a high-profile feud with the ''godfather'' of grime music, and Stormzy doesn't harbour any regrets about his war of words with Wiley.

He shared: ''We had the exchange. My last stop, I said 24 hours to reply, posted the video and then I was doing a signing and went to go smoke a cigarette and check the time.

''I was like, 'All right, cool. We just got about 10 minutes left.' Nothing happened. The next day or something, he dropped it. I heard it and it was like, 'OK, like we're going to leave it here.'''

Despite their recent clash, Stormzy has retained a level of respect for Wiley, and all that he's achieved in the music business.

He told Ebro Darden on Apple Music's Beats 1: ''I big up Wiley for [the fight] all day long. He's got a duty to protect his genre.

''He's given me a strength, a certain kind of strength that I may not have had in my career because I was never battle tested. I'm proud to be in a position where I can play my part in sparring with the godfather.''

Stormzy made the comments shortly after Wiley asked the rapper to book him for his annual Merky Fest.

Wiley wrote on Twitter: ''@stormzy Put me on Merky Fest I don't even want money I will sing Rolex

''In this life sometimes you have to jump off the Cliff or Jump in the fire to see what's Gwarning and that's the bottom line of this #Tweet.#Risk #Reward #RobinHood (sic)''