Stormzy promises he will deliver a worthy ''headline performance'' at Glastonbury 2019.

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker will top the bill on the legendary Pyramid Stage this summer, and he has vowed to prove his critics wrong when he appears at Worthy Farm.

Speaking in the February issue of Elle UK - which hits newsstands on Thursday (10.01.19) - he said: ''I get it. Only one album, where's all the numbers ones?

''But I think the argument doesn't even deserve the fuel. When June 28 comes, either everyone will be proved right or wrong, but I am the headliner and I will come and give you a headline performance.''

Stormzy - who played the festival in 2017 when the graced the Other Stage - has been met with some backlash because so far he's only released his debut album 'Gang Signs & Prayer'.

However, he added: ''This is the biggest moment. The biggest stage, the biggest all-eyes-on-me kind of spotlight in my career, ever.

''But if you are waiting for the headliner to give you the Glastonbury headline-calibre performance then have no fear, calm down, settle.''

His confident comments come after Ed Sheeran - who headlined the event himself almost two years ago - backed the grime star to nail his performance.

He previously said: ''Stormzy's got a new album coming he's going to fill that hour and a half, trust me.

''The guy that I've been working with on my stuff is working on his stuff. We've kind of collaborated on a few things and yeah, from what I've heard, it's very good.''

The 27-year-old singer praised the decision to have a grime artist top the bill this year.

He explained: ''This is a great step forward, it's a massive moment for grime music and a massive moment for young UK music as well and I think it's so good that they're building up a new headliner.''