Stormzy says his next album will be ''groundbreaking''.

The 25-year-old grime star - who topped the charts with his debut album 'Gang Signs & Prayer' last year - has been working hard on the follow-up and fans should be expecting big things from his second LP.

He told BBC Newsbeat: ''I've been quiet recently but do you know why - I've been locked in the studio...

''To me, music is a soul-bearing process. So when I create an album or any piece of music I put every bit of strength inside my body into it.

''This time around I feel like I've created my best work ever. It's groundbreaking.''

The rapper admitted he's even been too busy to get his hair and beard trimmed while he's been focused on his studio time.

He added: ''When I'm ready to release the music that's when you'll see the haircut and beard shaped-up.''

While he's working towards his next record, the 'Blinded By Your Grace' hitmaker has launched his own publishing imprint #Merky Books to tackle diversity.

A collaboration with Penguin Random House, the new project has started with 'Rise Up' which tells his own ascent to the top, and will be used to give black authors a platform.

He explained: ''I saw people who looked like me, the same age as me, from similar areas, who are great at their craft but didn't have the opportunity for becoming published authors.

''And I thought to myself, 'I'm in a position where I could create something that helps them' - and that's what I'm doing.''