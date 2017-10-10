Stormzy is reportedly hoping to bag a Christmas number one with his gospel song 'Blinded By Your Grace'.

The 24-year-old grime star managed to get to number eight in the festive official UK singles chart with 'Shut Up' last year, but he's said to be working hard on sprucing up the track, which sees the rapper showcase his soulful tones backed by a choir, in an attempt to top the chart.

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker's co-writer and producer, Fraser T. Smith, teased to The Sun newspaper: ''Stormzy's got big plans for 'Blinded By Your Grace'.

''I don't want to say too much and jinx it.''

Last year, the London-born star - whose real name is Michael Owuo, Jr. - lost out to Clean Bandit, who nabbed the number one with 'Rockabye' featuring Anne-Marie.

They were followed closely behind Rag 'n' Bone Man's 'Human' at number two and 'Just Hold On', the debut solo single from One Direction star Louis Tomlinson produced by Steve Aoki, in third position.

Meanwhile, Stormzy - who is a Catholic - recently created a new short film to accompany his critically-acclaimed LP 'Gangs, Signs and Prayers', in which he documents what it is like for young black kids growing up in less affluent areas of London, and the ''inner battle'' many of them face.

Speaking about the documentary - which was directed by Rollo Jackson - Stormzy said previously: ''The hardest choice in life, but probably the most important choice is actually, like, the road you decide to walk down.

''Young youts like myself, that grow up in the hood, we often don't know that we are actually the masters of our own destiny.

''There are so many things that steer us in the wrong direction however, we decide what happens in our own lives and like my album, I endeavoured for this film to portray just that. Derived from my album 'Gang Signs & Prayer', and written and directed by the legend that is Rollo, I'll let the visual do the talking.''

The film tells the tale of a youngster called Thomas living in the south of the capital who has been brought up by a single parent, just like Stormzy.