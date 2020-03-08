Stormzy performed at Brooklyn Beckham's 21st birthday party on Saturday night (07.03.20).

The 26-year-old rapper - who is one of the best-selling musicians in the UK - performed some of his biggest hits at the glitzy bash, which was staged at David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds estate.

At one point in the evening, Stormzy said: ''Your dad is legendary, your family is legendary, and this is legendary so let's do it like this ... last song. I want to see everyone dancing.''

Brooklyn was joined at the party by his girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 25, as well as his brothers Romeo and Cruz Beckham.

Th photographer was seen locking lips with the actress - who starred in the 2010 film 'The Last Airbender' and the drama series 'Bates Motel' - during the lavish party.

Meanwhile, Stormzy has recently become involved in a high-profile feud with Wiley, with the grime stars exchanging insults over Twitter.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker actually accused Wiley of ''trying to profit'' off his name in February.

Stormzy also issued a challenge to his music rival via Twitter.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''You grime heads will swear that Grime is nothing about selling out o2 arenas and nothing to do with who's big and who sells what so tell your p****yhole Godfather to come and clash me

''Where's that little p***yhole grime gremlin as well come here and tel your dad to come and clash me (sic)''

In response, Wiley tweeted: ''You will not come up of my genre @stormzy and tell me what to do I tell u what to do (sic)''

Then, Stormzy boasted about his own popularity, and accused his rap rival of using their feud to generate interest in his music.

He said: ''Bro you will never ever ever ever ever sell out the O2 and you ain't gonna do it off the back of my name so what now (sic)''