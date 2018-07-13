Stormzy has revealed he surprised Adele by performing at her 30th birthday party.

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker has posted snaps from the star studded 'Titanic' themed bash on social media, and it is the first time he has confirmed he was part of the entertainment at the glitzy event.

Writing on Instagram for the 'Throwback Thursday' trend, he said: ''WORDS WILL NEVER BE ENOUGH FOR THIS CAPTION BUT #TBT to the best night of my entire life. Came out and surprised my friend Adele at her birthday party.

''If you know me you know what this meant the absolute world to me. BEST NIGHT EVER. #WordsCantDescribe #StillBuzzing #YesThatIsAdeleDoingGunFingers #DidYouClockHowISaidMyFriendAdele #YesThatsMyRealLifeFriend #WhatHasLifeBecome #ThankYouGod (sic)''

The 24-year-old grime star shared a series of pictures from the party - attended by the likes of James Corden and Alan Carr

- including one of Adele dancing along to the music, while others show them sharing a warm embrace.

Stormzy may be friends with the 'Rolling in the Deep' singer now, but two years ago he was still trying to get his head around a shout-out from the star.

Adele dedicated 'Make Me Feel My Love' to him at her London show back in 2016, and it took a while for him to get over it.

He told the BBC at the time: ''Oh my days, to this day I still don't believe it... It was such a moment, even the way I caught it on my Snapchat.

''A lot of people thought I was waiting for it [on Snapchat]. But I swear to you, I was just Snapchatting the show like on a fan vibe, then she said my name - I was like wow.''