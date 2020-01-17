Stormzy once ''robbed'' a pizza delivery guy and took his moped.

The 26-year-old rapper has confessed he was a ''hood rat'' during his younger years in London and used to do ''stupid s**t'', and says taking the man's bike was ''bog standard'' behaviour back in the day.

He said: ''I was a hood rat. Sometimes, man's on the block in your school uniform all day.

''I remember being a hood rat, indulging in everything a young black kid in London does.

''Back then no one batted an eyelid: a robbery, a stabbing, a fight in the middle of the road.

''Jumping in a cab and bumping the driver, ordering a pizza and robbing a pizza man and taking his 'ped, that was so bog standard.''

Asked to clarify if he actually stole a bike, he said: ''Yeah his moped. His scooter. So your classic anti-social, little dumb, stupid s**t man used to do.''

The 'Shut Up' hitmaker admits he and his pals were ''reckless and stupid'', but at the time getting into trouble was ''normal''.

Speaking on radio presenter Charlamagne Tha God's YouTube channel in a video titled 'A Chat with Bruv: Charlamagne Tha God and Stormzy', he added: ''Looking back, we were reckless and stupid but at the time it was so normal.

''Trouble was normal, trouble was part of man's lifestyle. It's only now that you realise.''

Stormzy also admitted he has a ''weird relationship with fame''.

On good days he can ''deal'' with getting mobbed by fans, but on others he wants to ''melt in the ground'' and says fame can leave him feeling ''so anxious''.

The star and his radio DJ girlfriend Maya Jama split in August last year, but the 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker has admitted he would ''love'' to reunite with his ex and wants to ''have her children''.

Quizzed on whether the pair could get back together, he said: ''I would love for that to happen, but I don't know ... I would love to be the man who she ... I would love to do all the things that make it work.

''I want to marry her, I want to have her children. All of that.''