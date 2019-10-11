Stormzy has been named one of the ''next generation leaders'' by TIME magazine.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker - whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr. - ''can't even comprehend'' that fact he's made it onto the US news weekly's annual list of young trailblazers and believes he has God to thank for it.

Taking to his Instagram account, the 26-year-old grime star said: ''One of my absolute proudest moments. I can't even comprehend this. I am on the cover of TIME. I've stared at this cover for a few minutes and it feels like one of those ''how the f**kkkkk did man get here?!'' moments. God's favour and the ever lasting love and support you guys show me has elevated me to a place in life where this South London kid is worthy enough to grace the cover of the most prestigious publication in the World. This is a huge honour - one of TIME's Next Generation Leaders.

''I wanna thank God for purpose - I say this because anyone who knows me knows how much I shy away from being anything other than ''Mike''.

''On a deeper, honest one the thought of being a ''role model'' or ''leader'' or whatever it is feels way way way too heavy and too overwhelming and a lot of the time I think nahhhh f**k all that I ain't no one's anything lol I can't even bare the weight of being myself let alone any of these other titles so everyone get off me I ain't sh*t lol I am deeply flawed and still learning how to be a man and still figuring out how to grow into the person I need to be but within all of that confusion and all the juggling of being a human and trying to be a superhuman - I have purpose.

''And my purpose has lead me here. Big Mike for TIME ya na Massive thanks to the legend that is @renieddolodge for interviewing me was an honour. (sic)''

During his interview with the magazine, Stormzy told Reni Eddo-Lodge that headlining Glastonbury festival last year was ''the pinnacle of my career.''

He also said he used Beyonce's Coachella performance in 2018 as inspiration.

He explained: ''Not in terms of anything to do with how it sounded or looked. Trying to imitate Beyoncé, that's a fool's game. Just in terms of quality, and impact.''