Stormzy, Liam Payne and The Who will perform on a charity single to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker and the One Direction star are said to collaborate with huge names including Skepta, Emile Sande, Craig David and James Arthur on a cover of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' to raise money for those who have been displaced by the terrible fire, which left at least 30 residents dead and many injured.

Simon told The Sun newspaper: ''Until that last note has been finished, we will not be off the phone ... We started 24 hours ago and already we're getting calls coming in, mainly from Brits. A lot of London artists, people like Skepta, Stormzy, Emile Sande, The London Community Gospel Choir, all wanted to be involved.

''I got calls from David Joseph and Max Lousada at Warners. I sent them an email last night and they rang me back first thing this morning to say they'll do whatever they can to help. It's been an all round support and effort here.''

It comes after Simon revealed they want to finish the single by Sunday.

He said: ''We will record it hopefully and finish it Sunday, latest Monday (19.06.17). We already started to get a lot of people calling in saying, 'of course we would love to do it'. I do genuinely believe this will make a difference.

''[What] I'm hoping will happen with the record is that it pricks a few people's consciousness and then other people decide to do something else, because I think we can do more in addition to just the record. That's my plan.''