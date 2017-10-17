Stormzy leads the nominations for the this year's MOBO Awards with five nods.

The 24-year-old grime artist - whose real name is Michael Omari - is in the running for both Best Male and Best Grime Act, as well as Best Album for his debut record 'Gangs Signs & Prayer' and Best Song and Best Video for 'Big For Your Boots'.

However, his rival J Hus is nipping at his heels as he has managed to bag four nominations himself in the Best Male section, Best Album category for 'Common Sense', Best Song for 'Did You See' and Best Video for 'Spirit'.

Following closely behind with three nominations each are Jorja Smith and Stefflon Don - who are both up for Best Female and Best Newcomer - while Mercury Prize winner Sampha will be hoping to add to his trophy collection by walking away with the gongs for Best Male, Best R&B/Soul Act and Best Album.

This year's Best Male Category could be a close call as not only is Stormzy going head-to-head with Sampha and J Hus, but all three of them will also battle it out against Skepta, Bugzy Malone, Giggs and Chip, to name a few.

The Best Female section is equally strong - and unpredictable - with Emeli Sande, Jessie Ware and Lady Leshurr also making the cut, while DJ Khaled, Drake, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Wizkid and Solange Knowles are among those in with the chance of bagging the Best International Act prize.

This year's ceremony - supported by Leeds City Council and LeedsBID - will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 29 and there will be live performances filling up the night - although the line up is yet to be announced.

The 2017 MOBO Awards nominations are as follows;

BEST MALE

Bugzy Malone

Chip

Dave

Giggs

J Hus

Maleek Berry

Mostack

Sampha

Skepta

Stormzy

BEST FEMALE

Emeli Sandé

Jessie Ware

Jorja Smith

Lady Leshurr

Little Simz

Mabel

Nadia Rose

NAO

Ray BLK

Stefflon Don

BEST ALBUM

J Hus - Common Sense

Nines - One Foot Out

Sampha - Process

Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer

Wretch 32 - Growing Over Life

BEST NEWCOMER

Dave

Jorja Smith

Kojo Funds

Lotto Boyzz

Loyle Carner

Mabel

Mist

Not3s

Stefflon Don

Yxng Bane

BEST SONG

J Hus ''Did You See''

(Produced by JAE5)

Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra ''Dun Talkin'''

(Produced by GA)

Not3s ''Addison Lee''

(Produced by Malv On The Track)

Stormzy ''Big For Your Boots''

(Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith)

Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane ''Bestie)

(Produced by ADP)

BEST VIDEO

Bossman Birdie ''Walk The Walk''

(Directed by Luke Davies)

J Hus ''Spirit''

(Directed by Hugo Jenkins)

Loyle Carner ''The Isle Of Arran''

(Directed by Georgia Hudson)

Mist ''Hot Property''

(Directed by Oliver Jennings)

Stormzy ''Big For Your Boots''

(Directed by Daps)

BEST HIP HOP ACT

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Stefflon Don

Wretch 32

BEST GRIME ACT

AJ Tracey

Chip

P Money

Skepta

Stormzy

Wiley

BEST R&B/SOUL ACT

Supported by Mi-Soul

Craig David

Jorja Smith

NAO

Ray BLK

Sampha

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Jay Z

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Solange Knowles

SZA

Travis Scott

Wizkid

BEST AFRICAN ACT

Davido

Eugy

Juls

Maleek Berry

Mr Eazi

Sarkodie

Tekno

Tiwa Savage

Wande Coal

Wizkid

BEST REGGAE ACT

Aidonia

Alkaline

Chronixx

Damian Marley

Popcaan

BEST JAZZ ACT

Supported by Jazz FM

Cleveland Watkiss

Daymé Arocena

Moses Boyd

Mr Jukes

Terrace Martin

BEST GOSPEL ACT

Supported by Premier Gospel

Lurine Cato

Mali Music

S.O.

Triple O

Volney Morgan & New-Ye