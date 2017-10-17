The 2017 MOBO Awards nominations have been revealed, with Stormzy leading the way with five nods.
The 24-year-old grime artist - whose real name is Michael Omari - is in the running for both Best Male and Best Grime Act, as well as Best Album for his debut record 'Gangs Signs & Prayer' and Best Song and Best Video for 'Big For Your Boots'.
However, his rival J Hus is nipping at his heels as he has managed to bag four nominations himself in the Best Male section, Best Album category for 'Common Sense', Best Song for 'Did You See' and Best Video for 'Spirit'.
Following closely behind with three nominations each are Jorja Smith and Stefflon Don - who are both up for Best Female and Best Newcomer - while Mercury Prize winner Sampha will be hoping to add to his trophy collection by walking away with the gongs for Best Male, Best R&B/Soul Act and Best Album.
This year's Best Male Category could be a close call as not only is Stormzy going head-to-head with Sampha and J Hus, but all three of them will also battle it out against Skepta, Bugzy Malone, Giggs and Chip, to name a few.
The Best Female section is equally strong - and unpredictable - with Emeli Sande, Jessie Ware and Lady Leshurr also making the cut, while DJ Khaled, Drake, Jay Z, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Wizkid and Solange Knowles are among those in with the chance of bagging the Best International Act prize.
This year's ceremony - supported by Leeds City Council and LeedsBID - will take place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds on November 29 and there will be live performances filling up the night - although the line up is yet to be announced.
The 2017 MOBO Awards nominations are as follows;
BEST MALE
Bugzy Malone
Chip
Dave
Giggs
J Hus
Maleek Berry
Mostack
Sampha
Skepta
Stormzy
BEST FEMALE
Emeli Sandé
Jessie Ware
Jorja Smith
Lady Leshurr
Little Simz
Mabel
Nadia Rose
NAO
Ray BLK
Stefflon Don
BEST ALBUM
J Hus - Common Sense
Nines - One Foot Out
Sampha - Process
Stormzy - Gang Signs & Prayer
Wretch 32 - Growing Over Life
BEST NEWCOMER
Dave
Jorja Smith
Kojo Funds
Lotto Boyzz
Loyle Carner
Mabel
Mist
Not3s
Stefflon Don
Yxng Bane
BEST SONG
J Hus ''Did You See''
(Produced by JAE5)
Kojo Funds Feat. Abra Cadabra ''Dun Talkin'''
(Produced by GA)
Not3s ''Addison Lee''
(Produced by Malv On The Track)
Stormzy ''Big For Your Boots''
(Produced by Sir Spyro & Fraser T Smith)
Yungen Feat. Yxng Bane ''Bestie)
(Produced by ADP)
BEST VIDEO
Bossman Birdie ''Walk The Walk''
(Directed by Luke Davies)
J Hus ''Spirit''
(Directed by Hugo Jenkins)
Loyle Carner ''The Isle Of Arran''
(Directed by Georgia Hudson)
Mist ''Hot Property''
(Directed by Oliver Jennings)
Stormzy ''Big For Your Boots''
(Directed by Daps)
BEST HIP HOP ACT
Giggs
Little Simz
Loyle Carner
Nines
Stefflon Don
Wretch 32
BEST GRIME ACT
AJ Tracey
Chip
P Money
Skepta
Stormzy
Wiley
BEST R&B/SOUL ACT
Supported by Mi-Soul
Craig David
Jorja Smith
NAO
Ray BLK
Sampha
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Cardi B
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay Z
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
Solange Knowles
SZA
Travis Scott
Wizkid
BEST AFRICAN ACT
Davido
Eugy
Juls
Maleek Berry
Mr Eazi
Sarkodie
Tekno
Tiwa Savage
Wande Coal
Wizkid
BEST REGGAE ACT
Aidonia
Alkaline
Chronixx
Damian Marley
Popcaan
BEST JAZZ ACT
Supported by Jazz FM
Cleveland Watkiss
Daymé Arocena
Moses Boyd
Mr Jukes
Terrace Martin
BEST GOSPEL ACT
Supported by Premier Gospel
Lurine Cato
Mali Music
S.O.
Triple O
Volney Morgan & New-Ye
