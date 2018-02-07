Stormzy is keeping Bradley Walsh hanging over their collaboration.

The 57-year-old TV presenter-and-singer became pals with the 24-year-old rapper after they met at the BRIT Awards in 2017, where they bonded over their love of grime.

On the way to work on Wednesday morning (07.02.18), the 'Chase' presenter posted a video of him bopping along to Stormzy's song 'Shut Up' and asked him when they are going to work together.

He captioned the clip on Instagram: ''Come on Stormzy old love !!! You don't ring , you don't write where's my collab ?? I could do rap with a capital C ! Get jiggy wiv it Instas . Only 3 days til the weekend ......Shuuut Uuuup ! (sic)''

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker is yet to respond to Bradley's plea.

Speaking at the awards ceremony last year, Bradley said: ''My mate Stormzy, that. We hang together. Do a bit of grime. What else do we do, grunge? No, just grime.

''Definitely grime. Bruno Mars, he's here, he's my mate.

''We have something in common. He's from Hawaii. I like Hawaiian pizza. That's quite cool. Other than that, I don't know why I'm here.

''Me and Stormzy we are going to do an album. We're gonna do an album of Nelson Riddle arrangements in grime form. It's gonna be called 'Griddle'. We're looking forward to it, we're gonna collaborate. ''

It looks like Stormzy might have some competition though, as 'Bestie' hitmaker Yungen recently revealed Bradley also reached out to him about teaming up on a track.

He said: ''It's so funny. I got a message from Bradley Walsh. I was like: 'What?' He just posted a video of himself singing along to my song 'Bestie' on Instagram!

''That's so weird to me, seeing stuff like that. Hopefully we can do something. We'll see what he can do, eh!''

Bradley beat former One Direction star Zayn Malik by selling more albums than him in 2016.

His LP 'Chasing Dreams' was the only UK debut to sell over 100,000 copies and go gold in that year.