Stormzy, Jorja Smith and Gaz Coombes are among the new judges for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize.

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper, 'Blue Lights' singer and former Supergrass frontman are joined by BBC Radio 1 DJ Annie Mac and Editorial Director of VICE.com Tshepo Mokoena on the prestigious panel, which already features DJ Clara Amfo, jazz star Jamie Cullum, Radio X's Mike Walsh, Kerrang! and Mojo's Phil Alexander, Pop Critic Will Hodgkinson and The Chair Jeff Smith.

The Mercury Prize's 12 'Albums of the Year' will be announced on Thursday (25.07.19).

David Wilkinson, Mercury Prize Chairman, said ''There were over 200 albums entered for the 2019 Hyundai Mercury Prize - and the judges spend many months listening to these and then meet to decide on the shortlist of 12 'Albums of the Year'.

''This has been an exciting year for British and Irish music so it's going to be tough for them choosing just 12 albums.

''After last year's successful event we're looking forward to an equally diverse and eclectic shortlist being announced by Huw Stephens on 25 July.''

The overall winner will be announced on September 9 at a ceremony - which this year sees Amazon Music as the event's Digital Music Partner - at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith in London, featuring live performances from all 12 shortlisted acts.

Wolf Alice won last year's Mercury Prize.

The Ellie Roswell-fronted rock group - whose debut album 'My Love is Cool' was nominated for the 2015 Mercury Prize - beat off the likes of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Arctic Monkeys, Florence + the Machine, Lily Allen, and Jorja to be crowned the winners of the iconic prize.

The shortlist will be announced live at 11am on Mary Anne Hobbs' show on BBC Radio 6 Music tomorrow (25.07.19).