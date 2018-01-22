Stormzy, J. Cole and DJ Khaled will headline Wireless Festival 2018.

The British grime star - who is riding high on the success of his multiple award-winning album 'Gang, Signs & Prayers' - and the US rappers will top the bill at the annual music extravaganza held at Finsbury Park in London between July 6 and 8.

Now in its 13th year, the north London event prides itself on paying homage to the hottest and forthcoming acts on the grime, electronic R&B and pop scene, and much more.

Joining 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker Stormzy on July 7 are the likes of US trap giants Migos, BRIT Award-nominated J Hus, and 'Unforgettable' hitmaker French Montana.

J. Cole has Post Malone, PartyNextDoor and special guest Big Sean and Wretch 32 and Mabel on July 6.

Giggs will join 'Wild Thoughts' star DJ Khaled as his special guest, along with artists including Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert, 'Bodak Yellow' star Cardi B, Rick Ross to wrap up the three days on July 8.

It will be Khaled's first performance outside North America and the only place to see him in the UK in 2018.

Last year saw The Weeknd close the festival with a bang as fireworks exploded from the stage while he belted out his popular track 'The Hills'.

The 'Starboy' hitmaker rounded off the three-day event with hit after hit from his 'House of Balloons' mixtape as the crowd went wild for his incredible voice.

Tickets are on sale now form www.wirelessfestival.co.uk