Stormzy has been crowned 'Person of the Year' by Oxford University's African and Caribbean Society.

The 23-year-old grime star received the accolade for his ''amazing contributions to our society and the wider black community''.

Tweeting pictures from the ceremony and his glass award, Stormzy - whose real name is Michael Omari Owuo, Jr - wrote: ''Today I received the ''Person Of The Year'' Award from Oxford University ACS. Standing proud in a room full of young black Kings & Queens. (sic)''

During his speech, Stormzy said that celebrities are not the ''epitome of black excellence'' and that graduates who go on to be doctors and lawyers are the real heroes.

The 'Big For Your Boots' rapper said: ''I think it's easy for the public to look at footballers, rappers and entertainers and see us as the epitome of black excellence, but I feel that it's actually you guys.

''At the end of uni, you lot are becoming the doctors and lawyers, the medical scientists.''

The 'Shut Up' hitmaker previously said he is determined to be the voice of this generation of black celebrities as he admits there aren't enough of them, and he is not afraid to call out anyone who is treating others badly because of their race.

He previously explained: ''A lot of places, I may be one of the few minorities in the building, or on the panel, or on the stage. I'm gonna be facing a lot more of these situations. In this country, there are not enough black actors or musicians. So when someone gets there, you've got to be the voice that calls out the bull***.''