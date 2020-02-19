Stormzy crashed an interview with Billie Eilish at the BRTs to declare himself as a huge fan of the US pop superstar.
Stormzy interrupted Billie Eilish's backstage interview at the BRITs to fan-girl over her.
The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker - who won Male Artist of the Year - was seen in a video declaring how much he loves the 18-year-old pop superstar's music and after hailing her ''the f***ing greatest'', he then proceeded to break out into his own version of her song 'everything i wanted'.
In the clip posted by KISS FM on social media, the Grime star could be heard telling Billie: ''You are the f***ing greatest, you're so ... she's so f***ing ... it's dumb! And every time I listen to the new song of yours I go on A to Z lyrics and I read it.
''And I'm just like bruv, she's brilliant pen.''
He then belted out her recent single as she danced along, and the singer responded: ''I'm gonna cry.''
The 'Crown' rapper then apologised for crashing the interview.
He replied: ''You're too hard! You're so hard it don't even matter!
''You're too hard, she's too hard. Sorry, sorry to crash that [interview].''
A stunned Billie could then be heard saying: ''What the hell? What the hell?''
And it wasn't just the 'No Time To Die' singer's interview Stormzy interrupted.
He also met two-time BRITs-winner Lewis Capaldi - who was honoured with the New Artist and Song of the Year prizes - in the winners room.
Asked by a reporter what he enjoyed from the show at The O2 in London on Tuesday night (18.02.20), Stormzy pointed to the 'Grace' singer and said: ''That man over there, Lewis Capaldi.
''I love that man, Incredible.
''That ['Someone You Loved'] is my favourite song of the year.''
He was then asked what he likes about the song, before starting to sing the chorus and calling Lewis over to duet together.
He said: ''Lewis, join in here.''
The 'Big For You Boots' hitmaker then appeared and mimed as Stormzy carried on singing, before Lewis started belting out the rapper's hit 'Crown'.
With a huge grin on his face, Stormzy said: ''This is gold!''
The pair ended up finishing off the chorus together on the Scottish star's instruction.
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...