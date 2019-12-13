Stormzy ''publicly disrespected'' Maya Jama.

The 'Crown' hitmaker opened up about his split from the television presenter and model on his new album in a track called 'Lessons' and he felt he needed to address the summer split in his music because she deserved a ''public apology''.

He said: ''That's something we shared and it's on a public forum, everything happened so publicly. It was a hot topic and I'm going on record now and I'm apologising. I'm trying to lay it all bare and be very truthful and be very clear in my truth. I'm not trying to shy away from it. It was a public disrespect. It was a public disrespect that needed a public apology. That girl gave me the world. I will wholeheartedly say that's a phenomenal woman that loved man wholeheartedly and was man's everything. And I disrespected and was inconsiderate - a big disrespect. The least I can do is come out and say, come on. I will say it 100 per cent loud and clear that's a brilliant woman - we shared something very deep and she loved me wholeheartedly. And man went out and disrespected.''

And the 26-year-old rapper - who split from Maya in August after four years together - has revealed she knew about the song but only would have heard it at the same time everyone else did on Friday (13.12.19).

Speaking on BBC Radio 1Xtra Breakfast Show on Friday morning (13.12.19), he added: ''I felt like I needed to put this song out not because of that - there's an element to that - I want my albums to always be a super reflection of who I am as a person. It should be who I am today personified through music. It should be my truth married with music to give you a body of work that I could play to you and you understand exactly where I am in life, what I stand for, my morals, what I've been through, what I'm going through, my dreams, my fears, all of that.''