Stormzy has praised Harry Styles as a ''brilliant artist''.

Although the 26-year-old rapper and the 25-year-old singer/songwriter both released new albums on the same day this month, Stormzy insisted there is no rivalry and he gushed about Harry after they shared the stage at Harry's 'Fine Line' concert in London on Thursday (19.12.19).

Harry brought Stormzy onstage at the Electric Ballroom in Camden, where they performed Stormzy's 'Vossi Bop' and afterwards he paid an emotional tribute to his ''f**king brother''.

Stormzy said: ''Hey guys, you see this boy right here? Harry Styles, the f**king legend yeah. This guy invited me out here, to perform today. They tried to make it a chart battle but this is my f**king brother. And can I just say, I wanna say this on record, this guy has made a f**king brilliant album. Honestly. And I just want to say one more thing, as much as you know Harry Styles is massive, honestly, and I think you guys know this more than anyone, Harry you're not just a pop star, you're a brilliant artist. Ladies and gentlemen, Harry f**king Styles.''

The performance saw Harry chat ''F**k the government'' and F**k Boris'' as the crowd went wild.

He also sang a cover of Lizzo's 'Juice', which he previously performed on BBC Radio 1's 'Live Lounge'.

Meanwhile, Harry recently opened up about the new album, which is believed to have been inspired by his relationship and break-up with model Camille Rowe, 33, whose voice features at the end of the track 'Cherry'.

He said: ''I write from personal experience, I think a lot of people do. I think if you want your songs to be honest and connect with people, it's usually from writing honestly. It's definitely about what I was going through at the time, which is good and bad. This album for me, the times when I was sad were some of the saddest times of my life but then at the same time, the times I was happy were some of the happiest times of my life, so it's a fine line.''