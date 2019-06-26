Stormzy sought the advice of his showbiz pals Ed Sheeran, Adele and Chris Martin for headlining Glastonbury.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker has admitted he is feeling both ''scared'' and confident about making his Pyramid Stage debut at the world famous music festival on Friday (28.06.19) and after a pep talk from two of the world's biggest pop stars, who closed the main stage in 2017 and 2016 respectively, and the Coldplay frontman - whose band made history as the only act to headline the Worthy Farm extravaganza four times - gave him the ''tips and powers'' to smash it.

Speaking on KISS Breakfast with Tom & Daisy on Wednesday morning (26.06.19), the rapper said: ''This is real name-dropping - I've spoken to Ed, Chris Martin and Adele about it.

''They've given me the tips and powers.

''That sounds like a cliche, 'Oh go do your thing', but that's what they've said.''

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker is up for the ''challenge'' and teased that he's about to deliver ''the biggest'' show the UK has ''ever seen''.

He added: ''The Glasto stage is the world stage, the biggest in the world.

''It's a challenge for myself but also me saying I'm Stormzy, I'll give you a headline show and I might just give you the biggest one the country's ever seen. That's fighting talk.

''It's two sides of the coin because one day, I'll say I'm really scared and there's times where I'll say, 'Nah I'm the man'.''

Meanwhile, Stormzy also teased that his second album - the follow-up to 2017's acclaimed 'Gang Signs and Prayer' - is on the way.

He said: ''It's definitely coming and I'm so excited. ''Everyone says the second album is difficult because of what you've achieved with the first, but also you need to take it to the next level.

''It's about balancing new with old and I know I've done the best job I need to make and coming with quality music.''

