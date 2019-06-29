Stormzy feels ''blessed, fulfilled and purposeful'' after headlining Glastonbury festival on Friday (28.06.19).

The 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker paid tribute to his whole ''#MERKY team'' and his family as he reflected on his historical set at the annual music event, where he became the first British rapper to headline the festival.

In a lengthy Instagram post, he wrote: ''To the whole of my #MERKY team - my family who hold me down and have my back till the end. THANK YOU GUYS, THANK YOU GOD. I am proud of myself and I feel blessed and fulfilled and purposeful. Your Glastonbury 2019 headliner, over and out. (sic)''

Stormzy also individually thanked those who had made appearances alongside him including Chris Martin, Dave and Fredo and Raleigh Ritchie.

He shared: ''I got to sing with the most incredible and legendary man I know - Chris Martin - a man who's genius I am so in awe of that it makes me go to studio and try to emulate him. Raleigh Ritchie - one of our country's greatest musical talents thank you my brother. Dave & Fredo - I love you my brothers, UK's finest rappers, thank you from my heart for helping me light up the stage and making one of the most beautiful moments our culture has seen.''

He also thanked his ''hero and ultimate inspiration and the greatest rapper to ever grace planet Earth'', Jay Z, who appeared in a video at the top of his set with strong words of encouragement for the rapper.

Thanking his creative team, he added: ''Thank you to my lil brother @djtiiny theres no way in hell I could do this without you you have my back always and I'm so proud of you - you are my brother in arms we go to war together I appreciate you. To Bronski, Amber, Misty, Trev, Kojo, Tim, James, Sam & my whole tour/creative/production team I appreciate you all and I'm forever grateful. To my band and to my amazing choir who have worked tireless and given this their everything all whilst sounding flawless, effortless and amazing I appreciate you all very much I can't do this without you.

''Massive thank yous to: the W.A.R dance crew you lot are now my brothers thank you for bringing a God-sent energy that I truly needed. To Princess K - you are a superstar, the crowd went absolutely crazy for you and I'm so excited to watch you take the world by storm. To Ballet Black, the grace, beauty and feeling you blessed the world with yesterday was felt in the hearts of millions. To Mac, Trizzy, Bobby, C1, Flipz my BikeStormz family I'm so happy the world got to see you lots talent and skills - you just showed the world about bikelife - be very f***ing proud. To Big TJ & James for getting me ready and prepared for the energy this set would need. (sic)''