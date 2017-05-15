Stormzy has donated £9,000 to a fan to help pay for her University tuition.

The 23-year-old grime artist gave the lucky fan - a student from South London named Fiona Asiedu - the hefty sum in order to fund her dream of studying for her Masters degree at the Harvard Graduate School of Education in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fiona had set up a crowdfunding initiative entitled '#SW2Harvard' in order to try and raise a total of £12,000 in order to study Human Development and Psychology at the prestigious school and the 'Big For Your Boots' rapper gifted the amount online after the cause was brought to his attention on Twitter.

Friends of Fiona tweeted the star and asked him to share the link to the crowdfunding page and he happily obliged, but moments later a donation of £9,000 was made under the name of Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Junior -- Stormzy's real name.

A representative for the musician told The Sun newspaper: ''I can confirm it was Stormzy who made the £9,000 donation.''

Fiona's nine-month study at the US school will cost a total of £59,000, but thanks to a scholarship and grant she received, she only had to find £12,000 before being able to take up a place at the University in September.

Stormzy's kind offer comes just days after Nicki Minaj helped pay off a number of her fans' tuition fees and later revealed she will soon launch an official charity to help out even more of her followers.

Sharing a screenshot of messages from her staff about the payments that have already been made, she wrote on Instagram: ''This makes me so happy. [A few from the other day] I'll do another impromptu payment spree in a month or 2 but pls know that I'm launching my official charity for Student Loans/Tuition Payments VERY SOON! You'll be able to officially sign up! I'll keep you posted! (sic).''