Stormzy leads the nominations for the 2020 Urban Music Awards, with four nods.
The 'Crown' hitmaker - who won Best Male Artist in 2015 - is up for a total of four prizes; Best Single for 'Vossi Bop' , Artist of the Year (UK), Best Grime Act, and Best Music Video for 'Wiley Flow'.
Mabel follows shortly behind with three nods, with the 'Mad Love' singer set to go up against Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Jorja Smith, Aitch Slowthai, Ed Sheeran, Not3s, D Double E, AJ Tracey and Mist for Artist of the Year.
The 23-year-old star is also up for Best Music Video for 'Don't Call me Up' and Best Female Act accolade.
In the latter category, Mabel, Dua and Jorja are nominated alongside the likes of Ms. Banks, Stefflon Don, Kara Marni, Koffee, Flohio.
Dua will also battle Mabel for Best Music Video with 'Don't Start Now'.
Elsewhere, Drake, DJ Khaled, Lil Nas X, Ciara, Lizzo, Tyga E-40, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion, A$AP Rocky and Blueface up for the award.
And Best Album will see Kano ('Hoodies All Summer'), Flowdan ('Full Metal Jacket'), AJ Tracey ('AJ Tracey'), Dave ('Psychodrama'), Giggs ('Big Bad...'), Slowthai ('Nothing Great About Britain'), Skepta ('Ignorance Is Bliss'), Krept & Konan ('Revenge is Sweet'), JME ('Grime MC'), Michael Kiwanuka ('Love & Hate') and Little Simz ('Grey Area') are in contention for Artist of the Year in the US.
Jordan Kensington ,Founder and Chairman of the Urban Music Awards, commented: ''Urban Music in the UK has finally changed, the vision we set out to achieve over 17 years ago has happened.
''With 17th edition of the Urban Music Awards there has to be a maturity that reflects the entire industry.
''There are a plethora of people who work behind the scenes to make artists successful. From managers to publicists, booking agents to producers, songwriters and many more and the UMA felt like it was integral at this level of growth in the industry to annually recognise and both celebrate their achievements each year and become the first Music awards ceremony to properly champion the front and backstage sector in one arena.''
The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted in London on February 14.
An abridged list of the nominees is as follows:
Best Single sponsored by Santa Ana
Sonna 'Bad Bitch'
Imani Williams 'Dumb'
AJ Tracy 'Ladbroke Grove'
Mist ft. Fredo 'So High'
Kida Kudz x Sons of Sonix ft. Teni 'Money'
Wiley ft. Steflon Don, Sean Paul, & Idris Elba 'Boasty'
Stormzy 'Vossi Bop'
Essie Gang 'Pattern Chanel'
J Hus ''Must Be''
Young T & Bugsey ft. Aitch 'Strike me a Pose'
Dave ft. Burna Boy 'Location'
Hardy Carpio ft. Digdat 'Guten Tag'
Best Newcomer
Simz the Kid
Aitch
Avelino
Skengo
Celeste
Hamzaa
Miraa May
Lioness
Kara Marni
Loski
Slow Thai
Koffee
Octavian
M Huncho
DigDat
Teritia May
Best Female Act
Ms. Banks
Morgan Connie Smith
Hamzaa
Mabel
Miraa May
Stefflon Don
Amelia Monet
Kara Marni
Dua Lipa
Koffee
Flohio
Jorja Smith
Taliwhoah
Kate Stewart
Alicai Harley
Amber Mark
Artist of the Year (UK) sponsored by Dechavel
Mabel
Dua Lipa
Jorja Smith
Aitch
Slowthai
Ed Sheeran
Stormzy
Not3s
D Double E
AJ Tracey
Mist
Best Grime Act
Jay Kae
Yizzy
Tempa T
Stormzy
Skepta
Blay Vision
Ghetts
Double S
Tommy B
Skepta
Shorty
P Money
Best Album
Kano 'Hoodies All Summer'
Flowdan 'Full Metal Jacket'
AJ Tracey 'AJ Tracey'
Dave - 'Psychodrama'
Giggs - 'Big Bad...'
Slowthai - 'Nothing Great About Britain'
Skepta - 'Ignorance Is Bliss'
Krept & Konan - 'Revenge is Sweet'
JME 'Grime MC'
Michael Kiwanuka 'Love & Hate'
Little Simz 'Grey Area'
Best Male Act sponsored by Tribe All
AJ Tracey
Dave
Headie One
Jay 1
Sneakbo
Deno
Dappy
Jay Kae
Slow Thai
Donaeo
Not3s
DigDat
Che Lingo
One Acen
Best Singer/Songwriter
Isaac Waddington
Deno
Miraa May
Sinead Harnett
Tiana Major9
Amelia Monet
Daniel Cesar
Jorja Smith
Taliwhoah
LayFullStop
Kate Stewart
Donae'O
Shakka
Ray Blk
Ama Lou
Artist of the Year (USA)
Chris Brown
DJ Khaled
Drake
Lil Nas
Ciara
Lizzo
Tyga
E-40
Summer Walker
Megan Thee Stallion
A$AP Rocky
Blueface
