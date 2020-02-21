Stormzy has deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The 26-year-old rap star - who had millions of followers on various social media platforms - has decided to delete his accounts without offering any kind of explanation to his fans.

Stormzy - who has been an enthusiastic user of social media platforms during his career - has recently become involved in a high-profile feud with Wiley, with the grime stars exchanging insults over Twitter.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker actually accused Wiley of ''trying to profit'' off his name earlier this month.

Stormzy also issued a challenge to his music rival via Twitter.

He wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''You grime heads will swear that Grime is nothing about selling out o2 arenas and nothing to do with who's big and who sells what so tell your p****yhole Godfather to come and clash me

''Where's that little p***yhole grime gremlin as well come here and tel your dad to come and clash me (sic)''

In response, Wiley tweeted: ''You will not come up of my genre @stormzy and tell me what to do I tell u what to do (sic)''

Then, Stormzy boasted about his own popularity, and accused his rap rival of using their feud to generate interest in his music.

He said: ''Bro you will never ever ever ever ever sell out the O2 and you ain't gonna do it off the back of my name so what now (sic)''

After Wiley seemingly rejected Stormzy's offer to battle him on the radio, the 'Shut Up' hitmaker accused his rival of being ''scared'' of him.

He wrote: ''All you @WileyUK fans who supported him in the war just because of the nostalgia in your head and to prove your weird point of old school being incomparably better than the new school LOOK AT YOUR GUY. I am taking him to the oldschool and he don't wanna go there he is SCARED

''You got asked to clash tonight on radio and all you're doing is tweeting. You are the most embarrasing bruddah in grime, for any kids watching this tryna understand what your genre is about you are not representing and that is why I am the King (sic)''