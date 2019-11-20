Stormzy cried ''for an hour'' after headlining Glastonbury because he thought his performance was terrible.

The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker topped the bill on the iconic pyramid stage over the summer and despite winning widespread praise for his set, he thought it was the ''worst thing'' he'd ever done after struggling through technical problems.

He told Q magazine: ''My in-ears blew after about 20 minutes.

''So I had no sound for the whole thing. It was the most difficult thing I've ever done. When I walked off stage I thought I'd f***ed it.

''I thought it was the worst thing I'd ever done. I came off stage and thought I'd totally, absolutely blown it. I was crying for, like, an hour. I was in hysterics. Heartbroken, man.''

Luckily, the 26-year-old star didn't have to wait long to watch his performance back and soon realised things hadn't been as bad as he'd thought.

He added: ''After calming down for an hour, (organiser) Emily Eavis, gave us a memory stick to watch it back.

''About halfway through I was, like, 'S**t, it all went all right'.''

Meanwhile, Stormzy has announced he will release a new album, 'Heavy Is The Head', on December 13.

He shared a picture of the cover artwork and Twitter, and also the tracklisting, which revealed collaborations including one with Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy on a track called 'Own It', Headie One on 'Audacity' and 'One Second' with H.E.R..

Ahead of his Glastonbury slot, the 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker sought the advice of 2016 and 2017 headliners Adele and Ed Sheeran and Coldplay's Chris Martin, whose band have topped the bill four times.

He said ahead of the gig: ''This is real name-dropping - I've spoken to Ed, Chris Martin and Adele about it.

''They've given me the tips and powers.

''That sounds like a cliche, 'Oh go do your thing', but that's what they've said.''