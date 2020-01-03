Stormzy has bagged the UK's first number one song of the decade with 'Own It'.

The 26-year-old grime artist climbed to the top of the Official Singles Chart in the UK on Friday (03.01.20), marking the third number one title for the star, as well as the very first chart topping track of both 2020 and the new decade.

Stormzy's single features both Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, and is the rapper's third chart-topper in 12 months, following the success of 'Vossi Bop' and Ed's 'Take Me Back To London' - which featured Stormzy - in 2019.

In a new video with OfficialCharts.com, Stormzy said: ''When we shoot, we score! Big up Ed and Burna Boy. Honestly, I'm so grateful. Anyone who listens to me, supports me, buys my music, streams my music or comes to my shows, you lot have changed my life. Words aren't enough, but thank you.''

'Own It' scored 57,000 on the charts this week, with 6.6 million streams in the last seven days.

In another impressive feat, Stormzy has also become the first British rapper in 10 years to score three number one singles within 12 months, after Dizzee Rascal last completed the hat trick with 'Holiday', 'Dirtee Disco', and 'Shout', which were released between September 2009 and June 2010.

Elsewhere in the charts, Lewis Capaldi's single 'Before You Go' shot up from 12th place to second, seeing him end up just behind Stormzy.

But the Scottish singer came out on top of the album charts, as his record 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' became the first number one album of 2020.

The record was the biggest album of 2019 with a massive 641,000 combined sales since its release last May, and the re-entry at the number one spot marks Lewis' seventh non-consecutive week on top.

For Stormzy, his album 'Heavy is the Head' edged back up to the number two spot on the album charts this week.