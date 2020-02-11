Stormzy and Rage Against The Machine have been confirmed as the final two headliners for Reading and Leeds.

The 'Vossi Bop' rapper - who teased fans about his appearance on Twitter by referencing his Glastonbury headline set last year and a lyric from his song 'Big Michael' by posting, ''Could be Glasto could be Reading'' - has been confirmed to close the main stage on August 28 at Reading's Richfield Avenue and August 29 at Leeds' Bramham Park.

Whilst the 'Killing In The Name' hitmakers will headline Leeds on August 28 and Reading on August 30.

Also performing across the August Bank Holiday weekend is the likes of Migos, Mabel, Sam Fender, AJ Tracey, Gerry Cinnamon, All Time Low, Aitch, Two Door Cinema Club, and slowthai.

It was previously confirmed that Liam Gallagher will headline Reading and Leeds after he leaked the news himself.

The 'Shockwave' hitmaker posted on his Twitter account in November: ''Reading and Leeds c'mon you know LG x (sic)''

And just over an hour later, the Facebook pages for both Reading Festival and its Leeds counterpart confirmed the news, telling fans it was an ''early Christmas present''.

Reading Festival's Facebook page posted: ''An early Christmas present for you! Your first #RANDL20 HEADLINER has arrived LIAM GALLAGHER Tickets on sale now www.readingfestival.com/tickets (sic)''

Leeds Festival posted an identical update, but changed the link to take fans to the page to buy tickets for the Northern version.

The festival site also posted a picture of Liam's original tweet, and wrote: ''Nice one Liam... kept that quiet (sic)''

Last year's festival was headlined by The 1975, Post Malone, Twenty One Pilots and Foo Fighters.

Reading and Leeds takes place between August and August 30.

Tickets for both festivals are on sale now from www.readingandleedsfestival.com