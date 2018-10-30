Stormzy and NAO ''should'' collaborate in the future.

The 30-year-old singer - who recently released her second album 'Saturn' on Friday (26.10.18) - has revealed the grime star is a big fan of her work, and while they're not friends he made a point of approaching her to compliment her music after a playback for the LP.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she said: ''We don't really know each other. We've never hung out, so he's actually just a fan.

''He's such a lovely person and he's been playing my music and tweeting about it. He came up afterwards and was saying he felt I was brilliant - I sound like I'm gassing myself up - and that more people should know about me.''

After their first meeting, it appears there could be some plans in the pipeline - and NAO is certainly keen to make something happen.

Asked if she could feature on his upcoming project - the follow-up to his 20017 debut 'Gang Signs & Prayer' - she added: ''It should happen, I hope so.''

Stormzy, 25, is happy to approach musicians he admires, and over the summer he took the chance to ask Sir Paul McCartney for advice after seeing the Beatles legend perform at Abbey Road Studios.

He previously revealed: ''I was just so compelled, in the presence of someone that great, to get advice -- anything for my career an OG like him can give me.

''But I know the stigma that comes with being a rapper, so I introduced myself as a songwriter: 'Can you teach me something?'''

''He went to the piano, and I just thought, 'Shut up, listen.' What he taught me was incredible. He said, 'Use these three chords, and make any song.' I was, like, 'Flipping heck!' ''