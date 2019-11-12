The MOBO Awards will return to London in 2020.

The ceremony - which has celebrated the best music of black origin since 1996 - will be back at The SSE Arena, Wembley, on November 12, 2020, after a two year break.

MOBO CEO Kanya King CBE has promised they will be back and bigger than ever before.

She said: ''We felt empowered to bring MOBO back to Brent to coincide with the borough's Year of Culture because this is where our fight to challenge the status quo to create a level playing field started.

''We are returning with even more determination and energy to support and boost our culture wherever we can. ''2020 will see many positive changes that will impact more and more talented young people - very proud to be back and to help ensure that the younger generation will also dare to dream.''

There was no explanation for why the show didn't take place this year, but in 2018 to they stated that they wanted to work to ''bring the platform to brand new heights'' - and vowed it will be a ''bigger, revamped show'' when it's back.

The 2017 MOBOs, which took place at the First Direct Arena in Leeds, saw grime superstar Stormzy win big, scooping Best Male Act and Best Album for 'Gang Signs & Prayer'.

Other winners at the event included Craig David, who was named BestR&B/Soul Act, and Damian Marley - son of the late, great Bob Marley - picked up the Best Reggae Act prize.

Stefflon Don won Best Female Act, while Giggs took home Best Hip Hop Act and Dave was awarded Best Newcomer.

A special award went to actor and DJ Idris Elba, who was handed the Paving The Way Award for his achievements in the arts and his contribution to British culture.

Other the years the likes of Skepta, Sir Lenny Henry, CeeLo Green, Ms. Dynamite and Sam Smith have been honoured with MOBO Awards.