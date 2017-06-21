Artists For Grenfell's charity single music video features emotional footage from the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Musicians including Robbie Williams, Stormzy, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Rita Ora lent their vocals to an emotional rendition of Simon and Garfunkel's hit 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' which was released on Wednesday (21.06.17) to raise money for those affected by the devastating inferno which tore through the Grenfell Tower building earlier this month, leaving over 70 presumed dead.

Later in the day, the music video for the track was released which features each musician singing their part of the song in between heart-breaking footage and pictures of survivors of the disaster, as well as the emotional firefighters who were witnessed the extent of the devastation.

Also included in the video are pictures of the tributes left by members of the community, including notes, flowers, and candles that lined the streets outside the building.

Meanwhile it was 23-year-old grime superstar Stormzy who had the honour of opening the track, with a heartfelt rap which pays a touching tribute to those who lost their lives.

He raps: ''Yeah. I don't know where to begin so I will start by saying I refuse to forget you.

''I refuse to be silenced. I refuse to neglect you. That's for every last soul up in Grenfell even though I've never even met you.

''That could have been my mum's house or that could have been my nephew. That could have been me up there waiving my white plain tee up there with my friends on the ground trying to see up there.

''I just hope that you rest and are free up there. I can't feel your pain but I see what it is. I went to the block just to chill with the kids. When troubled waters coming running past I'm gonna be right there...''

The recording of the track, which will raise money for the survivors of the blaze who have been left homeless and bereaved, was launched by 'X Factor' boss Simon Cowell who lives nearby Grenfell Tower and was left heartbroken by the disaster.

The 57-year-old music mogul wrote on Twitter: ''Thank you to everyone for their help and support in making this happen. (sic)''

Artists for Grenfell's 'Bridge Over Troubled Waters' is available to download on iTunes and stream on Spotify, and donations can be made to help by vising artistsforgrenfell.com.