Sting loves his songs like his ''children''.

The 65-year-old singer/songwriter - who has four children, Mickey, 32, Jake, 31, Coco, 26, and Giacomo, 20, with wife Trudie Styler, and Joe, 39, and Fuchsia, 34, with his first wife Frances Tomelty - insists he doesn't grow tired of any of the tracks he's penned over the years because they always ''evolve'' and he finds new ways to perform them.

Asked if he wants to retire any of his songs, he said: ''I love my songs as I love my children, I always find something new to do with them, they're living organic things and I'm very proud of them. I watched them evolve and I see them every night.''

The former Police frontman has no idea what the key to his success is and claims his popularity is simply a ''happy accident''.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''[What makes a great song is] a total mystery to me - a happy accident. I don't know why some songs work and others don't.

''I mean, it's like you're there as the soundtrack for people's emotional lives, they come up to you and say, 'We got married', or, 'We fell in love after your song', that means a lot to me.

The 'Roxanne' hitmaker's family are his biggest source of inspiration and he credits them for keeping him grounded.

He said: ''My kids inspire me every day. I enjoy my life and I'm very blessed with a lovely family, it keeps me grounded and it keeps me smart.''