Sting says Juice WRLD's death is ''a tragic loss for the world of music''.

The 'Fields of Gold' singer has paid tribute to the late star - who died on Sunday (08.12.19) aged 21 after reportedly suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway airport - and had kind words about how the rapper reworked 1993 track 'Shape of My Heart' to create his own hit 'Lucid Dreams'.

In a statement to NME, Sting said: ''This is such a tragic loss for the world of music, a young life with so much potential and a unique and precious talent.

'''Lucid Dreams' was my favourite of all the many interpolations of 'Shape of My Heart', it will resonate for many years to come. My sincere condolences to the family.''

Sting once joked the royalties from the sample used in 'Lucid Dreams' would ''put [his] grandkids through college'', and he went on to sue for a reported 85% share of the song's earnings.

Juice had claimed the percentage was higher, but admitted: ''I don't give a f**k about that, though. Money is gonna come regardless.

''If you doin' this for money, people gonna be able to tell. For me [it's more important that] Sting said my music is beautiful, the fact that he performed my version of the song.''

Sting's tribute to Juice follow a number of fellow stars and fans who have remembered him on social media, including Ellie Goulding - who worked with him on their track 'Hate Me', which was released in June this year.

She wrote on Twitter: ''I can't believe it... you were such a sweet soul. I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice (sic)''