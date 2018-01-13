Sting is working on a reggae album with Shaggy.

The British singer-songwriter has admitted on his website that he and the Jamaican-American rapper got together last year ''to jam and create music that reflects their mutual love of Jamaica, its music, people and culture'' and, as a result of their time in the studio, they've come up with some ''Caribbean-flavoured songs.''

The pair's first single 'Don't Make Me Wait' is set for release on February 2 and, although fans may find it hard to envision their voices together, Sting - whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner - is adamant they have ''a lot in common.''

Speaking to the New York Post newspaper Page Six column, he said: ''We have a lot in common. We're both married to very strong women. We both come from small islands that used to belong to the queen. And we like each other. We like each other's voices and music and vibe. We're like kindred spirits.''

The duo debuted their new single in Jamaica last week at a Shaggy and Friends charity concert raising money for Bustamante Hospital for Children.

Meanwhile, the 'Shape of My Heart' hitmaker - who found fame with The Police in the 70s - still has so much work he wants to do before he dies.

He said: ''There's a child in all of us that looks at cultural icons and goes, 'How could they die?' Because we've invested this sort of godlike immortality to them. 50,000 is from the point of view of someone who's been there watching his friends die and facing his mortality.

''Mortality is something that once accepted, it's not morbid. If anything, it makes your life richer - at least, that's the philosophy I'm developing as I speak to you. I'm not ready to die at all; I've still got work to do. But an acceptance of it for all of us is a useful thing, because that's the reality.''