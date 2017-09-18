Sting, Elvis Costello and Lana Del Rey are among those set to perform at a Leonard Cohen tribute concert in Montreal, Canada.

The 'Hallelujah' singer sadly passed away on November 7, 2016 at the age of 82, and to mark the one-year anniversary of his death, a whole host of stars are coming together in Leonard's hometown.

Feist, the Lumineers' Wesley Schultz, Jeremiah Fraites, k.d. lang, Damien Rice, Patrick Watson and Cohen's son Adam are all part of the 'Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute', which will take place at the Bell Center on November 7.

Adam says one of his father's last wishes was to have some kind of memorial in his honour.

He said: ''My father left me with a list of instructions before he passed: 'Put me in a pine box next to my mother and father.

''Have a small memorial for close friends and family in Los Angeles ... and if you want a public event, do it in Montreal.

''I see this concert as a fulfilment of my duties to my father that we gather in Montreal to ring the bells that still can ring.''

As well as musical performances, there are also plans in place for recitals of Cohen's iconic poems by a group of actors who are yet to be announced.

The event is being overseen by Hal Willner - who has previously produced a live tribute for the late Lou Reed, among others - and will raise money for the Canada Council for the Arts, the Council of Arts and Letters of Quebec and the Montreal Arts Council.

Willner said: ''Leonard Cohen is a literary and musical icon of word-craft.

''On the first anniversary of his passing, we will endeavour to present a tribute to an artist who is universally acknowledged as one of the great poets and songwriters of all time.''

More artists are to be announced in the coming weeks.