Sting will perform 16 concerts in Las Vegas next year.
Sting has landed a Las Vegas residency.
The former Police frontman will embark on a run of 16 concerts at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from May 2020, with the final shows scheduled to take place in September of that year, though it's expected extra performances will be added if ticket sales are strong.
And Sting is ''thrilled'' to have landed the residency.
He wrote on Twitter: ''I'm thrilled to announce that my brand new Las Vegas residency ''Sting: My Songs'' will be opening at the legendary Caesars Colosseum in May of 2020! For all dates, presale and on sale info, VIP info and ticket options, visit Sting.com!''
'Sting: My Songs' will feature a ''compendium'' of the 67-year-old star's greatest hits, accompanied by ''dynamic, visual references to some of his most iconic videos and inspirations''.
The 'Roxanne' hitmaker has promised to offer new takes on hits such as 'Message in a Bottle' and 'Every Breath You Take'.
He said on his website: ''Some of them reconstructed, some of them refitted, some of them reframed, but all of them with a contemporary focus.''
Fan club members can buy tickets in a pre-sale from Thursday (25.04.19), while Citi cardmembers' pre-sale opens April 29 and the remaining tickets go on sale on May 3.
General ticket prices will start from $59, and a limited number of VIP meet & greet packages will also be available for each show, though it isn't currently known how much they will cost.
Ahead of his residency, Sting will release his 'My Songs' collection next month, featuring his greatest hits ''reshaped and reimagined''.
