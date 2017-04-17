Stevie Wonder has urged people to ''express their truth'' through music.

The 66-year-old music icon has spoken about the need for artists to stand up for what they believe in, and claims music is the ''most integrated thing'' society has so it's important to use it as a platform but to do so ''with love''.

He said: ''There's always power in the work. This isn't the first time that people have protested and marched. But I would say don't be afraid to express your truth but do it with love. So those of us who have been blessed with the gift of expression, don't be afraid to express your truth. But do it with love. When you think about it, music is probably the most integrated thing that we have. We're all influenced by each other.''

And the 'Isn't She Lovely' hitmaker also spoke about the key to staying committed to a career in the music business, saying it's about ''the feeling'' and putting work into creating art.

He added: ''You have to put work into that which you love. Then you've got to listen objectively. It's fun to get to a place where you can challenge. When I was doing 'Songs in the Key of Life', I had this little transmitter that I hooked up and would listen, listen and listen. It's all about the feeling every time.''

The 'Superstition' singer spoke as he was being honoured with ASCAP's first Key of Life Award during a keynote session at the ASCAP 'I Create Music' Expo over the weekend.

ASCAP president Paul Williams said as he presented Stevie with the award: ''The Key of Life award is presented to Stevie Wonder, who inspires and elevates the world through his songs, his spirit and his boundless heart.''