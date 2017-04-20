Stevie Wonder is reportedly set to sing at golf champion Rory McIlroy's wedding reception this weekend.

The 66-year-old icon is being flown to Ashford Castle in the Republic of Ireland for Rory's wedding to Erica Stoll, where he'll be performing alongside an 18-piece band that is also being drafted in for the special occasion.

A source told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''Wonder will perform with an 18-piece band, at vast expense. They are flying in on Thursday and, separately, a piano and piano tuner are arriving from London.''

Rory, 27, was previously set to marry Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, but he ended their engagement in 2014, saying he wasn't ready to tie the knot.

In a statement, Rory said at the time: ''The problem is mine. The wedding invitations issued at the weekend made me realise that I wasn't ready for all that marriage entails. I wish Caroline all the happiness she deserves and thank her for the great times we've had.''

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Stevie is planning to tie the knot with Tomeeka Bracy - the mother of his two youngest children - in Jamaica on June 17, with invites having been sent out to the likes of Sir Elton John and Sam Smith.

A source said: ''It is going to be a huge, incredibly fun wedding and Stevie is flying out all his nearest and dearest.

''The guest list is pretty spectacular, and there will be a couple of surprise performances on the night.

''There will be a huge party afterwards as well, and the whole day will be about love, laughter and family; Stevie is very close to his, and they will all have a role to play on the big day.''

And the musician - who has been married twice before - is apparently planning to take to the stage himself.

The source shared: ''Stevie has said he may well get up and perform a number, but hasn't said what song yet.''