Stevie Wonder will headline Barclaycard presents British Summertime Hyde Park with special guest Lionel Richie.

The 'Superstition' hitmaker - who last played the summer festival series three years ago - will bring his 'The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music' show to London for the first time on July 6.

Speaking about 'Song Party' - which celebrates his storied career, spanning almost six decades - Stevie said: ''We're living in a time where there's so much is going on in the world.

''But the one thing that we know for sure that we can celebrate is life, love and music.

''I'm very thankful that you all have been so wonderful to me, giving me your life and allowing me to share my music with you since I was 11 years old, which was just a little ago. So, we're just going to play and have fun.''

The 68-year-old music icon will be joined on the Great Oak Stage by his dear friend and peer Lionel, 69, who he paid tribute to by performing a cover of his 1977 hit with the Commodores 'Easy' at the 'Hello' hitmaker's Kennedy Center Honours ceremony in December 2017.

Lionel said at the time: ''I got into the business because I wanted to be like Stevie Wonder, so for all of a sudden for Stevie to be singing my song, it was surreal.''

On their final line-up announcement, Jim King, SVP of promoter AEG Presents, commented: ''There are headliners, great headliners, lineups, stellar lineups and a thousand other adjectives we use but we will never find the one that correctly describes what will be happening in Hyde Park on Saturday, July 6.

''Stevie Wonder is singing his biggest hits for his very own 'Song Party' and for good measure, and to our mutual amazement, joy and wonder, he is also bringing his good friend Lionel Richie.''

BST 2019 will also see headline performances from Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, The National, Robbie Williams and Florence + the Machine.

Tickets for Stevie and Lionel's show go on sale on Friday (29.03.19) from 9am.