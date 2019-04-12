Stevie Wonder paid tribute to Nipsey Hussle at his memorial service.

The soul legend performed 'Rocket Love' to honour the late rapper - who was shot dead outside his Marathon Clothing store last month aged 33 - and said he hopes his death can ''motivate'' everyone to bring an end to gun violence.

He said: ''I'm very happy that in his short life he was able to motivate people, and I hope that it motivates you enough to say, 'Listen, enough of people being killed by guns and violence.' ''

He also described Nipsey's death as ''unnecessary'' and said it was ''a heartbreak''.

He added: ''It is a heartbreak to again lose a member of our family. It is a heartbreak because it's so unnecessary.''

Stevie's performance at the public memorial on Thursday (11.04.19) came after the late star had revealed his wish in his song 'Ocean Views'.

He rapped: ''Then when I die, blue rag around my rifle/ Hunnid thousand in my coffin, that's just light dough/ Play a Stevie Wonder song, smoke some flight bro.''

The memorial - which was named 'Nipsey's Celebration of Life' - took place at the Staples Center to allow 21,000 fans to pay their respects to the late rapper, and there was also a 25-mile funeral procession.

Snoop Dogg, Minister Louis Farrakhan, NBA stars Russell Westbrook and James Harden, YG, Hussle's brother and his mother all paid tribute at the service.

Written tributes were also read out from Barack Obama and Kendrick Lamar, with the latter having appeared on the rapper's track 'Dedication' from his 'Victory Lap' album.

He said: ''A true King will be tested in adversity. To stand in fearlessness in what he believes will impact on the earth, as well as in heaven.

''So thank you Nipsey the Radical. Nipsey the Thinker. Nipsey the Father. Nipsey the Brother. Nipsey the Husband. Nipsey the Friend. Nipsey the Great. And from now on, Nipsey the Messenger......Shalom.''

On Wednesday (10.04.19), his family and friends mourned him in a private service at Angelus Funeral Home in Los Angeles.