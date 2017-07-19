Stevie Wonder has tied the knot with Tomeeka Bracy.

The 'Isn't She Lovely' hitmaker and his new wife were serenaded by John Legend, Usher and Pharrell Williams at the ceremony at Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles before taking to the stage himself to sing 'Try A Little Tenderness'.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''It was a very lavish, romantic and star-studded affair. Stevie's musical pals each got up on stage to take turns serenading the couple, much to the delight of the other guests. Then Stevie got up to sing for his new bride.''

Stevie's marriage to Tomeeka - his girlfriend of five years - is the singer's third after he was married to Kai Morris between 2001 and 2015 and Syreeta Wright from 1970 until 1972.

The 67-year-old musician has two children with Tomeeka and seven others with four different women, and all of his kids took part in the big day by taking up the Best Man and bridesmaid roles.

A source previously said of the wedding: ''It is going to be a huge, incredibly fun wedding and Stevie is flying out all his nearest and dearest. The guest list is pretty spectacular, and there will be a couple of surprise performances on the night.

''There will be a huge party afterwards as well, and the whole day will be about love, laughter and family; Stevie is very close to his, and they will all have a role to play on the big day. Stevie has said he may well get up and perform a number, but hasn't said what song yet.''

And it is no surprise Stevie wanted his kids involved in his wedding as a source previously claimed he is much closer to his kids now.

They said: ''Aisha [his oldest] enjoys her dad quite a bit, they get together and eat and joke. He's been helping [his son] Mumtaz with some of Mumtaz's music and he always talks about how talented his son is. He knows that being a father is a full-time job and now that he's a little older, he feels like he's up to the task and he doesn't want to let any of them down.''