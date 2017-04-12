Stevie Wonder is getting married for the third time.

The 67-year-old music legend is planning to tie the knot with 42-year-old Tomeeka Bracy - the mother of his two youngest children - in Jamaica on June 17, with invites being sent out to the likes of Sir Elton John and Sam Smith.

And the 'I Just Called To Say I Love You' hitmaker, - who also has children Aisha, 42, Kwame, 28, Sophia, Keita, 39, Kailand, 16, Mumtaz, 33, and Mandla, 11, from his previous relationships - is believed to have asked his all of his children to be his wife-to-be's bridesmaids and his best men on the special day.

A source told MailOnline: ''It is going to be a huge, incredibly fun wedding and Stevie is flying out all his nearest and dearest.

''The guest list is pretty spectacular, and there will be a couple of surprise performances on the night.

''There will be a huge party afterwards as well, and the whole day will be about love, laughter and family; Stevie is very close to his, and they will all have a role to play on the big day.''

As well as some mystery performers providing the entertainment, the groom is also said to be planning to take to the stage.

The source explained: ''Stevie has said he may well get up and perform a number, but hasn't said what song yet.''

Stevie, who has been blind from a young age, will sign the wedding papers using two fingerprints to ensure his vows are legally binding, whilst Tomeeka will go through the traditional process of penning her signature on the official certificate.

And it has been reported the pair have also signed a pre-nuptial agreement prior to their big day to secure their assets.