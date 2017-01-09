Bosses at non-profit organisation The Art of Elysium, which organises visits from celebrities to sick children, awarded the soul superstar, 66, with their Visionary prize for his charity work.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Los Angeles event, the 10th Heaven Gala held by charity bosses, Stevie lamented the state of the world in 2017 and said people needed to do more to make it a better place.

"Heaven is love," he said. "Heaven is life. I think what we have is all twisted on this planet. We are not doing what we need to do to make Earth as it is in Heaven because that is what I believe it is supposed to be."

As the night's main honouree Stevie had the final say on numerous details of the event, including the food served, decor and live acts performing.

The Superstition musician reportedly chose to decorate the Red Studios venue with work by local artists and commissioned a menu that embraced the continents of the world by chef Michael Voltaggio.

Attending the gala event alongside the likes of James Franco and Eva Mendes was John Legend, who praised Stevie for his contribution to music and charity work.

"I think we're lucky, and the whole world is lucky to get Stevie Wonder as a treasure that we can enjoy. He's been such a great humanitarian and he's been such a great artist and it's going to be great to honour him tonight," John said.

Also honoured at the event was Camilla, who received the Spirit of Elysium Award for her volunteer work with The Art of Elysium.