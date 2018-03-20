Stevie Wonder has defended Bruno Mars after he was accused of cultural appropriation.

The 'Finesse' hitmaker's background came under scrutiny last week, when a video with writer Seren Sensei accusing the singer of appropriating black music went viral.

Wonder, 67, told TMZ: ''Here's the thing, God created music for all of us to enjoy. So we cannot limit ourselves by people's fears and insecurities.

''He's a great talent, so all the other stuff is just b******t. He was inspired by great musicians and great artists and songwriters. So that's good.''

Bruno has collaborated with a number of African-American artists, and the 'That's What I Like' hitmaker was born in Honolulu to a half-Puerto Rican and half-Ashkenazi Jewish father and a Filipino mother.

Sensei sparked a heated discussion on social media after he criticised the 11-time Grammy award-winner.

The writer said: ''Bruno Mars 100 per cent is a cultural appropriator,. He is not black, at all, and he plays up his racial ambiguity to cross genres... because people have realised that they prefer their black music and their black culture from a non-black face... we have artists now that are much more willing to step into black genres.''

Bruno has so far chosen to stay out of the debate.

Meanwhile, the '24K Magic' singer recently called for the National Football League (NFL) to organise a hip-hop halftime show next year, after it was announced the 2019 Super Bowl will be held in Atlanta, which is considered to be the modern home of hip-hop.

Mars tweeted: ''@NFL you have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist from Atlanta next year.

''Outkast. T.I Gucci, lil jon, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. it would be the best party Tv has ever seen! (sic)''