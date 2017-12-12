Antony Costa was once so star-struck when he was speaking to Stevie Wonder he stupidly asked him if he had ''seen any good films lately''.

The Blue singer admitted he made the faux pas when the group recorded 'Signed, Sealed, Delivered, I'm Yours' with the blind soul legend in 2003 and during a discussion about movies, he asked Stevie to recommend one he had seen recently.

Speaking during Blue's gig at Proud Camden in London on Monday (11.12.17), Antony said: ''We once did a song with Stevie Wonder and I asked him if he had seen any good films lately.''

Antony's bandmate Lee Ryan defended his friend, saying: ''He wasn't being mean, he was just a bit stupid.''

However, Stevie saw the funny side, with Antony explaining: ''He told me he'd drive us to the movies!''

Meanwhile, on Monday, Blue - also comprised of Simon Webbe and Duncan James - re-branded themselves as 'Green' to raise awareness on energy saving.

They teamed up with gas and electricity supplier Npower for a special gig at Proud, which was attended by fans and a host of celebrity guests.

Speaking ahead of the gig, Duncan said: ''We are delighted to be making our debut as 'Green' and doing a special gig with Npower to support the Go Green tariff. We know our fans will 'all rise' to the challenge and 'breathe easy' this winter knowing their energy needs are taken care of.''

Spencer Matthews and his girlfriend Vogue Williams put on a cosy display in the VIP area, as they kissed and cuddled while dancing along to some of Blue's biggest hits.

They were joined by other stars including Stacey Solomon, Ashley Roberts, Kelly Brook and 'Love Island' couple Marcel Sommerville and Gabby Allen.

Blue performed some of their best known tracks including 'All Rise', 'U Make Me Wanna', 'Fly By' and 'Bounce'.

Despite admitting to some nerves over his voice ahead of 'Breathe Easy', Lee wowed the crowd and his bandmates with his incredible vocals, before the group finished with crowd favourite 'One Love'.