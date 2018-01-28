Stevie Nicks would be a ''raging monster'' if anyone tried to sexually harass her.

The Fleetwood Mac singer has never been a victim of abuse in the music industry and says she and bandmate Christine McVie made a ''pact'' from the beginning of their careers, that if anyone ever tried anything they would ''scream'' the place down and walk away from the situation.

The 69-year-old musician was speaking amid the Hollywood sexual misconduct scandal that has swept the movie business, after shamed producer Harvey Weinstein was accused of harassing a number of female employees over a 30-year period.

The 'Go Your Own Way' hitmaker was honoured with the Person of The Year award at the MusiCares event on Friday evening (26.01.18), where she spoke about being a female in a world of male rock stars.

Speaking on stage, she said: ''I think I've been very lucky.

''And maybe it's because when I joined Fleetwood Mac, Christine and I made a pact.

''We said we will never ever be treated like a second class citizen amongst our peers as we get more famous and more famous - and if we're in a room with famous rock n' roll stars that are men and they treat us that way, we will scream at them and then we'll walk out.

''We've been a force of nature our entire career, so nobody has dared to step over that line to Christine McVie and Stevie Nicks.

''I'm such a raging monster when I'm angry that it would have never worked, so I'm really glad I never had to run into that.''

Nicks believes that if people continue ''fighting'' and speaking up, it will hopefully bring change, otherwise she fears women will be ''swept under the carpet''.

She said: ''Everybody needs to not let this be a kind of big wave and just go away and say, 'Oh well, you know, it's over and nobody cares anymore.'

''Everybody has to keep really fighting because otherwise women, we will be swept under the carpet yet again and it will just start over.''