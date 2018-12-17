Stevie Nicks wants to pave the way for more women to join her in becoming a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee.
The Fleetwood Mac singer is set to be handed the honour for a second time at the ceremony in Brooklyn in March and she hopes it will inspire ''all the little rock and roll stars'' to follow their dreams.
She said: ''My biggest hope is that I have opened the door due to the fact that there's 22 men who have gone in twice and zero women. I think that's really a little off balance. That's what I'm hoping, that what's happened here to me will give all the little rock and roll stars that are just waiting out there a little hope that they can also do what I do. It took a long time for this to happen but maybe because of this, it won't take so long for all the other incredibly talented women that I know and that I respect and that I listen to and that I'm friends with.''
Stevie - who was inducted with her band in 1998 - previously explained what it meant for her to make history.
She said: ''I have a lot to say about this but I will save those words for later. For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognised for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It's a glorious feeling.''
